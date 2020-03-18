|
PETROKAS, Judy A. Age 75 of Dayton passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born in Dayton on June 18, 1944 to the late, Joseph and Monica (Stulgaitis) Petrokas. Also preceding her in death are brothers, Edward and Robert Petrokas. Judy is survived by her sister, Phyllis (Manfred) Ernst, sister-in-law, Judith C. Petrokas and many other extended family and friends. She worked for Sonitrol for many years and as a church coordinator with Holy Cross Catholic Church. Judy was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns fan. Due to the current situation private services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Cross or the . Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020