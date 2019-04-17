PEYTON, Judy A. Age 75, of Union, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed antiquing with her sisters, hosting family gatherings and was a wonderful cook. She loved working in the Awana program, sharing her faith and was a member of Crestview Baptist Church for over 40 years. Judy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Mike Peyton, children: Christine (Rick) Riley, Jeff (Kim) Peyton, and Steve (Jean) Peyton, grandchildren: Matthew (Lindsey), Elizabeth (Donnie), Madison, Kaitlin, Hannah, and Cole and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents: James and Lora Jones and sisters Janet and Lynne. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will immediately follow at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville, OH. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com. The family would like to thank Cypress Pointe Englewood for their love and care during this difficult time. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary