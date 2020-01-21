|
REYNOLDS (Hinders), Judy Age 79 of Dayton passed away unexpectedly on January 18th at 10 Wilmington Place. Judy attended St. Anthony School and Julienne High School and was senior class president and Valedictorian of her class at St. Joseph Commercial High School. She was a long-time employee of the University of Dayton bookstore, and later worked for Dorothy Lane Market. Judy was an active member of many charitable and volunteer organizations, including Jaycee Wives, Twigs, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Christ-Child Society, and University of Dayton Flyers Club. She was a soccer coach and girl scout leader for her daughters and was an avid fan of bass fishing, boating at St. Mary's Lake, Euchre, tennis, and UD Flyer football & basketball. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and was known for being fiercely independent and outspoken. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Reynolds Jr., her father Cletus Hinders, Mother Thelma Hinders (Forthofer), Brothers John Hinders and Jim Hinders, and sister Joan Reinhard. She is survived by her children, son Michael Reynolds (Deanna) of Las Vegas, daughters Kathy Schmerr (David) of West Chester, Angela Reynolds of London, England, and Laura Hagan of Dayton, Ohio, and grandchildren Stacey Reynolds, Chris Reynolds, Brittany Reynolds, Alexander Martin, Annemarie Gardner, Jessica Martin, Mackenzie Reynolds, Kali Reynolds, Sara Hagan, Sophia Hagan, and Linda Reynolds; and great-grandchildren Breanna Reynolds, Gabrielle Bluhm, David Gardner, Bhaylor O'Neal, and Bentley O'Neal. She is also survived by sisters Joyce Mayer of Knoxville TN, Jennifer Peterson (Skip) of Kettering OH, and Jane Rosen (Richard) of Sarasota, Fl., and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be 4-7 on Thursday at Westbrock Funeral Home at 1712 Wayne Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00am on Friday at St. Anthony's Church in Dayton, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. A special thanks to her many good friends at 10 Wilmington Place. Flowers may be sent to Westbrock Funeral Home or donations made in Judy's name to the . Judy will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020