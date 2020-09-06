1/
Judy ROBERTS
ROBERTS, Judy A. Judy A. Roberts, age 82, of Columbus Grove, formerly of Kettering, passed away at 7:23 am on Sept. 1, 2020, at her daughter's residence. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Lima Baptist Temple, 982 Brower Rd. Lima, Ohio 45801. A memorial service will begin following the visitation at 3:00 pm with Rev. Gary Homan officiating. Memorial Contributions may be sent in Judy's name to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice, 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Rd. #3, Ottawa, Ohio 45875. Please visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home Facebook page to leave a condolence or memory.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
