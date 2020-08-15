Judy SAMPSON

1/1
SAMPSON, Judy A. Judy A. Sampson, 68, of Covington, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Landings of Huber Heights. She was born April 1, 1952, in Columbus, to the late Paul Jr. and Marilyn (Moore) Bernsdorf. She will be missed and remembered by her three sons, Joseph Sampson of Covington, Jonathan Sampson of California, and Thomas Sampson of Troy; a granddaughter, Feena Belle Pierotti-Sampson; and her brothers, Steve (Betty) Bernsdorf and Randy (Janet) Bernsdorf. Judy was self-employed, working in title research for many years. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and reading. A memorial gathering to honor Judy's life will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19 at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington. Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington's Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Saledo, TX 76571. Online condolences may be left for the Sampson family at www.moorefh.com.

