|
|
SCHLITT [Greene], Judy Audrey 70, Tryon, NC, daughter of the late R. Walden and M. Thelma [Williams] Greene, passed away April 14, 2020. She was born in Tryon, NC April 14, 1950. Judy graduated from Talawanda High School, Oxford, OH class of 1968, and received an A.A.S. degree from Eastfield College, Dallas, TX in 1993. She worked for the FBI, Identification Division, Alexandria, VA for two years. She moved to Dallas, TX in 1971, where she began a 20-year career with BellSouth Telecommunications. She retired as a Second Line Supervisor. Judy authored three novels, enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and jigsaw puzzles. She loved her two dogs and two cats. She is survived by two brothers, Amos Greene (Barbara) of OH; Roy Greene (Monica) of MD; a sister, Emily [Greene] Tesky of SC; an aunt, Irene Greene of NC; five nephews; three nieces; and many cousins. A memorial service will be held in or near Tryon, NC at a time to be determined after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Foothills Humane Society, Inc., P.O. Box 126, Tryon, NC 28782. Messages of condolence and memories to share may also be left at CremationSocietyOfSC.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 23, 2020