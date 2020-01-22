|
SCHUL, Judy Peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband Earshul Schul Jr., daughter Crystal (Dustin) Ofzky, daughter April (Bill) Gross, mother Irene Mays, brother Mike(Mary) Mays, brother Matt (Stephanie) Mays, grandchildren Alyvia, Maxwell, Lillian, Ivy, Zoe, Max. Also many loving extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father Jim Mays. Judy was always giving even to the end. She donated her remains to Wright State University. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be planned for a future date. Memorial donations are asked to be made to in Judy's name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020