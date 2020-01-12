|
|
SIKORA, Judy age 62, of Kettering, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Judy was born on November 30, 1957 in Akron, OH to the late John and Fran (nee Cutlip) Haberkost. She earned her Bachelor Degrees from the University of Akron which she put to use in her writing career. Judy was a member of St. Francis Circle at her church and was very active in the National MS Society. She enjoyed traveling and never met a stranger. Judy's positive attitude, adventurous spirit, and strong faith were what kept her fighting MS for over 37 years. She embodied her favorite saying, "Never give up, never surrender." Judy is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Tim; children, Jonathan (Vicki), Jason (fianc?, Johanna Long and daughter, Sophie), and Terri; brother, Mike (Pam); sister, Sherry (Tim) Eddingfield. Family will greet friends 4-6pm Sunday, January 12 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12pm the following morning at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave, Kettering. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 651 Lakeview Plaza Blvd G, Columbus, OH 43085. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020