Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
Judy Stewart


1947 - 2019
STEWART, Judy Age 72, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma and loyal friend. Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William "Dave" Stewart; sister-in-law, Mary (Bernie) Mulholand and family dog, Stewie. She is survived by her sons, David Stewart and Todd (Sandy) Stewart; grandchildren, Travis, Austin and Rachael; brother, Roger (Cathy) VanHoose; nephew, Chris; nieces, Lesli and Beth; and numerous other friends and loved ones. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10:30 am -12:30 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. The service will follow at 12:30 pm. Judy will be laid to rest with her husband at Dayton National Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019
