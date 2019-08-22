|
|
STEWART, Judy Age 72, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma and loyal friend. Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William "Dave" Stewart; sister-in-law, Mary (Bernie) Mulholand and family dog, Stewie. She is survived by her sons, David Stewart and Todd (Sandy) Stewart; grandchildren, Travis, Austin and Rachael; brother, Roger (Cathy) VanHoose; nephew, Chris; nieces, Lesli and Beth; and numerous other friends and loved ones. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10:30 am -12:30 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. The service will follow at 12:30 pm. Judy will be laid to rest with her husband at Dayton National Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019