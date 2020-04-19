Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Judy Wolfgang

WOLFGANG, Judy 81, of Springfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born on January 27, 1939, in Springfield the daughter of the late C. Harold and Cornelia (Turley) Jones. During her life, Judy enjoyed her involvement with the Springfield Symphony Auxiliary and was a member of First Christian where she participated in the choir. She was also charter member of the Christian Motorcycle Association of London. Judy loved to ride and loved Jesus. She is survived by her daughter, Joan C. Brant, son and daughter-in-law, David H. and Vickie Jo (Farmer) Wolfgang, three grandchildren: Trisha Lee (AJ) Nolte, Kaitlin (Andrew) Arnsen, and Brad (Grace) Curtis; and two great grandchildren: Reagan and Elizabeth. Private services will be held on Wednesday, April 22nd with live streaming beginning at 1:00 p.m. through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
