Judy YOUNT

YOUNT, Judy Yvonne Age 80, of Beavercreek, passed away unexpectedly at her home Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Pearl Mae (Morter) & Allen Jones, Sr.; 1 brother, Allen Jones, Jr.; 4 sisters, Shirley Bell, Marilyn Lorenczi, Phyllis Lambert, Helen Bollinger. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Norman Yount; children, Yvonne Yount, Terri Perdue, Jeff (Debbie) Yount, Candy (Tim) Begley; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; 4 sisters, Betty (Robert) McClintock, Doris (Clint) Campbell, Patty Grierson & Janet Ward along with many other family members and friends. A funeral service will be held, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at MORRIS SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, with burial to follow at David's Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Family requests all visitors to wear a mask. Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com
.