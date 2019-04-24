KING, Juli Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend departed this world on April 20. Juli was a lifelong champion of education. She began her teaching career at Kings High School. She was a proud instructor at the Warren County Career Center from its inception, preparing hundreds of students for the future during her tenure there. Upon retirement Juli taught education students at Wright State University for seven years. She also worked with her husband to produce the trade publication Tellit-N-Sellit. What Juli loved more than teaching was spending time with her family. She enjoyed every single minute that she was able to spend with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Juli loved life. She loved to laugh. She was witty and intelligent and will be remembered for her strength. She gave wise counsel to those who came to her for advice. Juli is preceded in death by her father Dante Ciavola, her mother Mary Elizabeth Ciavola (Bowyer), brother Alex Ciavola and her daughter Barbara Ann Palmer. She leaves behind her soulmate Connor King, children Timothy Owens, Shane Owens (Nickey), Amy Palmer Berlean, Amy Blankenship (Mick) and Kimberly Palmer Davis (Mark); her beloved grandchildren Megan Blankenship (Dennis), Emily Owens, Ashley Davis, Austin Gearing (Jackie), Abigail Parker (Anthony), Meredith Owens and Gabriel Berlean; her great grandchildren Cooper, Owen, Charlotte and Bristol. Celebration of life will take place Saturday, April 27 from 11 to 1 at Anderson Funeral Home in Springboro with service to follow. Interment will take place at Springboro Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Paul Lutheran Church in Franklin. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary