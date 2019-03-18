TEHAN, Julia A. Of Springfield, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Wooded Glen. She was born April 3, 1932 in Urbana, Ohio the daughter of Clement N. and Martina (Enright) Trenor. She graduated from St. Mary's Urbana High School in 1950. Julia worked for her father at Trenor Motors Inc. in Urbana until she married the love of her life, Al Tehan, in 1955. She enjoyed water walking at the Urbana YMCA with her sister and group of friends. She was a past member of Springfield Country Club where she was a member of the Ladies Nine Hole Golf League. Julia was an active member of P.E.O. Chapter AZ and a longtime member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. She was an avid Buckeye fan, thoroughly enjoyed happy hour at Wooded Glen on Friday's, but her biggest joy in life was her family and friends. She was a lovable lady who never knew a stranger. Survivors include two children and spouses, Eddie & Nancy Tehan, Springfield and Susan & Steve Barrickman, Hilliard; seven grandchildren, Michael & Bonnie Tehan, Patrick & Melissa Tehan, Molly & Jon Karch, Kate and Leah Barrickman and Jennifer & Colt Perry and Austin Poe; nine great grandchildren, Noah, Gabriella, Liam, Andrew, Brody, Blakely, Brooklyn, Adrien and Siena; one sister, Mary Anita Tehan, Urbana; brother-in-law, Gerald Tehan, Springfield; sister-in-law, Madelyn Conrad, Burnsville, MN and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Edward A. "Al" Tehan in 2017 and a daughter, Martina A. Poe. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Wooded Glen for their wonderful care she received during her residency there. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Burial follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Robert and Martina Poe Small Cell Carcinoma Fund, c/o/ OSU, fund #645830 www.giveto.osu.edu, P.E.O. Ohio Scholarship Fund or Catholic Central High School. Published in Springfield News Sun from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary