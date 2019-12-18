|
|
BROWNING, Julia Fay Age 58, went home to be with the Lord on December 13, 2019 after her courageous battle with cancer. She was born on February 16, 1961 in Ashland, Kentucky. Julia worked as a nurse aide for numerous years at multiple rest homes. She leaves behind her loving husband of 32 years, Doug Browning. Her children that she loved so much, Sunshine Fay Fields, Misty Ora Lee (Dennis) Duncil, Buddy (Kristen) Fields, Sara (Jay) Chapa, Joey Browning and Dr. April Lorene Browning; grandchildren Destiny, Stoney, Autumn, Cyrus, Chloe, Cassidy, Benny, Adrianna and Mya. Julia also leaves behind her siblings for whom she cared deeply Larry Dean McGuire, Jinny Cassano, her favorite brother, Brian McGuire; sister Sandra (Tim) Fannin; sister-in-law Becky Lawson; brother-in-law Barry Browning; Mother-in-law Barbara Bogan, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Harrison Dean and Lorene McGuire. Julie fought being sick for some time with everything she had. Her little dog "Trixy" was there with her day and night. She had a very strong support team helping her between her husband and children. Buddy, Misty and Fay went beyond the call of duty for their mother. Julia had a way of lighting up any room she entered and always had a funny joke to tell. This world will be a less colorful place without her in it. Julia will be missed more than words can say. A visitation will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 11am-1pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at 1pm at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd Hamilton, Ohio. Burial to take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 18, 2019