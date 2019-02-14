|
BUCHER, Julia Roselyn "Roz" Age 99 of Hamilton passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born in Richmond, Indiana on September 6, 1919, the daughter of Everet and Nona (Brown) Sanderson. On August 30, 1941, she married Henry J. Bucher and he preceded her in death on August 9, 1985. Roz was an active member of St. Julie Billart Church. Survivors include three children, Joan (Stevan) Lemmons of Chandler, Arizona, David (Linda) Bucher of Hamilton, and Philip (Maureen) Bucher of West Chester; six grandchildren, Brad, Brian, Scott, Timothy, Nathan, and Mallory; three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Breana, and Andrew. Besides her husband, Henry, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene, Max, and Myron Sanderson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Friday in St. Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton St, Hamilton, OH 45011, followed by burial in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11:00am Friday in the church narthex. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 14, 2019