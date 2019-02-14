Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Julia BUCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia BUCHER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Julia BUCHER Obituary
BUCHER, Julia Roselyn "Roz" Age 99 of Hamilton passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born in Richmond, Indiana on September 6, 1919, the daughter of Everet and Nona (Brown) Sanderson. On August 30, 1941, she married Henry J. Bucher and he preceded her in death on August 9, 1985. Roz was an active member of St. Julie Billart Church. Survivors include three children, Joan (Stevan) Lemmons of Chandler, Arizona, David (Linda) Bucher of Hamilton, and Philip (Maureen) Bucher of West Chester; six grandchildren, Brad, Brian, Scott, Timothy, Nathan, and Mallory; three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Breana, and Andrew. Besides her husband, Henry, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene, Max, and Myron Sanderson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Friday in St. Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton St, Hamilton, OH 45011, followed by burial in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11:00am Friday in the church narthex. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.