GRAY, Julia T. Age 94, passed away February 23, 2020. A resident of Dayton for the majority of her life and a member of McKinley United Methodist Church for over 50 years where she served in the choir. Preceded in death by husbands, George M. Costner, and Richard Gray Sr.; children, George T. Costner, Richard Gray Jr.; 6 siblings. Survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 12 noon Wednesday, March 4, at McKinley U. M. Church, 196 Hawthorn St. Visitation 11 am at which time family will receive friends.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020