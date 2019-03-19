HENSLEY, Julia Anne "Judy" 80 formerly of Beavercreek of Peebles, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 16, 2019. Judy leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 57 years, Ernest Hensley, two daughters and one son-in-law Vivian Lynn Doak of NM, Robin and Shawn Katzenbach of Dayton, two grandsons George and Matthew Doak. Also surviving are two aunts, Lillie Leopper and Jane Wiggins and sister-in-law Cleo Hensley all of TN, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Julian S. and Edna B. (Swafford) Shofner and son Bruce A. Hensley in 1983. Judy was a graduate of Stivers High School, attended Capital University, enjoyed skiing, backpacking, hiking, canoeing, the great outdoors. Judy was also an accomplished artist in oil and watercolor having won several awards. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Wednesday, March 20 from 12 2 pm, followed by a graveside committal service at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery with Chaplain Bonnie Bohn presiding. Messages of support to Judy's family may be made at: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary