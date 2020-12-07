1/1
Julia JORDAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JORDAN, Julia Ann

Julia Ann Jordan, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on Sat., Nov. 28, 2020. Julia is survived by her 8 loving children, 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, a brother, 2 sisters, a sister-in-law, & a very special friend. Private family funeral service will be held on Tues., Dec 8, 2020, 11:30 AM at Prayer Gardens C.O.G.I.C., 600 Shiloh Springs Rd., Dayton OH 45415, Rev. Robin E. Ricks,

officiating. A walk-through viewing will occur Tues. at

he church beginning at 9:00 AM. The family will receive relatives and friends at 10:30 AM. Facial mask is required. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W. Third St.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Viewing
09:00 AM
Prayer Gardens C.O.G.I.C
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Prayer Gardens C.O.G.I.C
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved