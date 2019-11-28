|
|
MOLINA, Julia A. Age 86 of Centerville passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Village. She is the daughter of the late, Charles and Carmeta (Fine) Miller. Also preceding her in death is her husband, Manuel and siblings, Betty Chavez, Barbara Ann Miller and Charles Miller. Julia is survived by her children, Darcel (Kevin) Myers, Manuel (Marie) Molina, Anthony (Amy) Molina, Julia (Jeff) Jones; Kevin Myers, Brian Myers, Angela Jones, Tomas Molina and Caitlin Molina; great grandchildren, Kayla, Karolyn and Kynlee Myers and many other extended family and friends. Julia was a longstanding member of the VFW and American Legion. Friends and family may visit from 3-5pm on Sunday, December 1 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave, Dayton. Funeral service will be at 10:00am on Monday, also at the funeral home. Julia will then be laid to rest in Dayton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the of the Miami Valley.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019