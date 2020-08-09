1/
JULIA OVERHOLSER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JULIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OVERHOLSER, Julia K. Age 94, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Fox Run Senior Living. Julia formerly worked at Hobart Manufacturing. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Overholser; and former husband, Russel Wogoman. Julia is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Barbara & Ronald Wright of Centerville; sons & daughters-in-law, Ronald & Beverly Wogoman of Troy, Donald & Tonia Wogoman of Troy; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 1 PM Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12 Noon until service time. Committal service will be held at 2:30 PM Tuesday at Riverside Cemetery Troy, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Julia's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Committal
02:30 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Huber Heights, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services Huber Heights Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved