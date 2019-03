RODENBECK (nee: Jackson), Julia Ann 86 of Lebanon, went home to the heavenly Father Monday, February 18, 2019. Born to Norman and Flora (nee: Young) Jackson on August 24, 1932 in Skowhegan, ME. Julia attended Business College and built a successful company in Lebanon with the talented team at Schmidt Progressive Company. After 20 years, she retired as CEO. She enjoyed staying active with the Lebanon United Methodist Church and the Chamber of Commerce. Julia traveled and danced as often as she could with her husband, Paul. She and Paul enjoyed meeting new people everywhere they went and becoming lifelong friends. To her family, she was known as a loving, strong, and resilient woman. A true matriarch to an adoring family. Preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Joyce Daily. Julia is survived by her husband of 27 years, Paul A. Rodenbeck, three sons, Ray (Sherri) Moore of Lebanon, Stephen (Pamela) Moore of Lebanon and Jeff (Terry) Moore of Ft Wayne, IN. Eleven grandchildren, William (Leslie), Paul (Treva), Robin, Ashley (Ryan), Cory, Taylor, Dustin, Tyler, Timothy, Joey (Terri) and Josh. Sixteen great grandchildren, Maxwell, Reagan, Hunter, Harper, Am?lie, Eleanora, Phoenix, Lexi, Tristan, Abagail, Brooklynn, Logan, Rylee, Summer, Matthew and Tyler and many friends and extended family members. Services were held on February 23, 2019. Interment in Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial donations made to the Lebanon United Methodist Church Missions. Arrangements made by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary