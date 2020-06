Julia was a wonderful lady. I had the pleasure of serving her for many years as a hairstylist. I loved hearing her stories of her trips or her grandchildren. She was always pleasant, always put together and I adored her and looked forward to her appointments and the time I got to spend with her. I am heartbroken at the loss of her; for her family , the community and myself. She was so dear to so many people and she will be greatly missed.

Brandy Poling

Friend