Julia WHITAKER
WHITAKER,

Julia Ann "Judy"

Passed away on November 17, 2020. She was 91. Judy loved nature. She was the happiest with her hiking boots on and binoculars dangling around her neck. She enjoyed the

quiet solitude of the woods, the sound of a babbling brook, and the grandeur of a majestic oak. She relished a night in a tent and wakening to a fresh dusting of morning snow. Judy was a lifelong birder, traveling to Magee Marsh every spring and Hawk Mountain every fall to observe and experience bird migrations. She served on the Board of the Dayton Audubon, volunteered as a naturalist at many local nature centers, and participated in the annual

Audubon Bird Count. Judy instilled the love of nature in her four children and thirteen grandchildren. Judy was born on December 28, 1928, in Troy, Ohio, to Forrest S. and Glenna Yantis. She graduated from Troy High School (1946), Miami University (1950), and Christ Hospital School of Nursing (1952). Judy married the late Dr. William Ray Whitaker on December 29, 1952, and lived in Kettering, Ohio, for most of her married life. She joined Fairmont Church in Kettering, where she served as Deacon. Judy became the nurse for her husband's pediatrics practice and later worked as the lead nurse at

Kettering Convalescent Center. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority at Miami and a member of PEO for over 50 years. Judy is survived by her four children: Melanie Greyell of Seattle, WA, Susan Smith of Lewisburg, OH, Kent Whitaker (Cathy) of Riverside, CT, and Kevin Whitaker (Karen) of Centerville, OH; 13 grandchildren: Carly Greyell, Ashley Greyell, Julie James, Anna Miller, Margaret Whitaker, William R. Whitaker II, Emily Warzoha, Daniel Whitaker, Mary Whitaker, Kent

Whitaker Jr., Kayla Whitaker, Forrest Whitaker, and Zachary Whitaker; and three great-grandchildren: Kristen, Tristen, and Chloe. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Brookhaven in Brookville for their loving care during Judy's later years in life. There will be a private burial service at

David's Cemetery in Kettering. In lieu of flowers, donations to Black Swamp Bird Observatory can be made in her honor.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
