Julia WITTINGTON

WHITTINGTON, Julia A. Julia A. Whittington, 78 passed into God's arms July 12, 2020, after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Born in Springfield, Ohio, June 4, 1942, as the youngest of fraternal twins. She was the daughter of the late Jesse O. and Hazel M. (Carey) Morgan. Julia was the wife of the late Cloyd "Whitt" Whittington, who passed in 2012. Julia shared her love through baking. We will miss her delectable goodies. Our favorites were her pies, especially pecan and her Million Dollar fudge. When her daughters were young, she would spend the summers enjoying sun and swimming at the Sandpiper Swim Club. There were always summer vacations: fishing in Canada and vacationing in Florida. She loved sports! The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cincinnati Reds were her teams. She enjoyed bowling, playing basketball, and softball. She and her late husband "Whitt" moved to Indian Lake where they spent many joyous hours fishing and boating. She was a devoted lover of animals particularly concerned over the welfare of her Airedales and kitties. Her fur babies meant the world to her as her memory began to fade. Surviving are her twin sister, Judy Mowery, sister, Ellie (Jack) Crew, daughters, Cindy (Jim) McNamara, Cathy Hallam, grandchildren, Nick (Ashlie) Dailey, Landon (Tayler) Hallam, Breanna Hallam, Stephen (Rosa) Ellinger, Amber Ellinger, great-grandchildren, Connor Dailey, Lilly, Layne, Truet Hallam, Kashton Hayes, Stephen Ellinger, Austin Roberts, Adalyn, Anabel Ellinger and several nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her loving daughter, Connie Ellinger, sisters, Ruth and Winnie, brothers, Richard, Jesse O. and Ray and nephew Jeff Smith. Many conversations of life and love were shared before she lost those abilities due to dementia. One that resonated, was that the love of her life was her daughters' father, Richard C. Dailey who passed in 2000. Julia struggled throughout her life with mental illness and her daughters would like to bring awareness to everyone else out there that struggles. There are people who care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Clark County SPCA or your local animal shelter. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be observed for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.
.