Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
6161 Chambersburg Road
CASEY, Julianne M. Age 84, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Brookdale Centennial Park. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. in 2000. Julianne was a loving mother & grandmother to her daughters & sons-in-law, Mary Lou & James Lance of TX, Christine & Michael Patrick of Dayton, Kathy & Steven Pollard of Englewood, and Colleen Green & Jay Worthen of Miamisburg; sons & daughters-in-law, Dennis & Diane Casey of Dayton and Mark & Ashleigh Casey of TX; grandchildren, Michael, Alex, Brittany and Casey. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi Celebrant. Inurnment St. Bernard Cemetery. Gathering of Friends from 6-8 PM Tuesday at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired memorial contributions may be made to in Julianne's memory. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Centennial Park for their Excellent care of Mom.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020
