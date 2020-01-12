|
BOLSER (Wireman), Julie Carol Age 41, of Middletown, Ohio passed away at her residence on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the early morning from heart failure. July was born September 2, 1978 to Fred (Jim) and Nancy Wireman of Madison Township. She was employed as a registered nurse at Middletown Hospital before her health became too much to deal with. She battled Lupas and heart and kidney issues the last years of her life. Her interests included rock and roll music, acting (she was in four low budget movies), modeling and photo shoots, her family, and she really enjoyed Hungarian foods and loved her two dogs, Jax and Winnie. Preceding her in death were her father, Fred James Wireman; her grandmother, Irene Molnar, and her grandfather, Ova Wireman. She is survived by her husband of five years, Eddie Bolser; two daughters, Brooke and Jenna Poynter; two step-sons, Brandon (Melinda) Bolser and Bailey Bolser; her mother, Nancy Wireman; two sisters, Kris (Jim) Arnold and Lauren (Tom) Smith; her grandmother, Mary Wireman; and many aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Miltonville Cemetery, Miltonville, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 12, 2020