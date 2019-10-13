|
BROWN, Julie Elaine 55, of Springfield, went to the arms of angels on 10/10/19 surrounded by her family after a short and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on 10/25/1963 in Springfield, daughter of Lillian Brown and Kenny Spellman. Julie will be remembered for her love of family and her beautiful smile. She is survived by her three sisters, Mary Brown of Springfield, Debbie (Bruce) Freeze of South Charleston, and Ivy Roberts of Tennessee; two sisters-in-law, Barb Brown and Marcy Brown, both of Springfield; two brothers, Forrest (Charlotte) Brown and Frank (Ruth) Brown, both of Springfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Letha "Sissy" Chapman; and two brothers, John and Dale Brown. Julie was a longtime resident of Villa Springfield. The family would like to thank Bill Robinson and the staff for the care of Julie, as they were her extended family. They would also like to thank Hospice and the nurses of the 4th floor at Springfield Regional. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Charles Wertz officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Julie will be laid to rest next to her mother at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the funeral home to help with final expenses. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 13, 2019