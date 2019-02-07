Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Church of the Nazarene
901 E. Home Rd.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
First Church of the Nazarene
901 E. Home Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Douglas


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julie Douglas Obituary
DOUGLAS (Booze), Julie E. 33, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 4, 2019. She was born on April 24, 1985, the daughter of James and Cindy (Elrod) Booze. Julie was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and she loved nothing more than to learn and grow in the Lord. She was a woman of faith who cherished her church family and no matter the situation God placed her in, Julie always had a smile on her face. She adored her fur children, Dobby and Abraham Isaac and there was nothing more joyful than spending time with her family. She is survived by her father and mother, James and Cindy Booze; brother, James (Katrina) Booze; nieces and nephews, Janae, Adelaide, Annabelle, Grant and Joel; aunt, Teresa Crabtree; and uncle, James (Risa) Elrod. Viewing will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 11a.m.-1p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Home Rd. with a celebration of her life beginning at 1p.m. Pastor Keith Sarver officiating. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Julie to the Nationwide Children's Foundation, PO Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216-6810 to the Adolescent & Adult Congenital Heart Disease (ACHD) Program. Arrangements in care of JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
Download Now