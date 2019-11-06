|
HENESY, Julie Marie 59, of Springfield, passed away on November 4, 2019 in her home. She was born on September 21, 1960 in Springfield, daughter of the late Noble Edwin and Grace Marie (Hartman) Henesy. Julie is survived by her legal guardians, Vicki and Jim Rayburn; sister, Debbie Walde; nieces, Angie Hatfield, Kim Bryan, Lisa Sigmon; nephew, Alan Sigmon; and the Supporting Independence staff, who loved and treated Julie like family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Sigmon and Sandra Sue Henesy. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday in theJONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with services starting at 7:00 pm. Private burial will be held in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 6, 2019