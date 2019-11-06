Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie HENESY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie HENESY


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie HENESY Obituary
HENESY, Julie Marie 59, of Springfield, passed away on November 4, 2019 in her home. She was born on September 21, 1960 in Springfield, daughter of the late Noble Edwin and Grace Marie (Hartman) Henesy. Julie is survived by her legal guardians, Vicki and Jim Rayburn; sister, Debbie Walde; nieces, Angie Hatfield, Kim Bryan, Lisa Sigmon; nephew, Alan Sigmon; and the Supporting Independence staff, who loved and treated Julie like family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Sigmon and Sandra Sue Henesy. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday in theJONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with services starting at 7:00 pm. Private burial will be held in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now