Julie HILL

HILL, Julie Ann Age 70, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 5th, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 16th, 2020, at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Joseph Coleman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.