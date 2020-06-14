Julie HILL
HILL, Julie Ann Age 70, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 5th, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 16th, 2020, at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Joseph Coleman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
