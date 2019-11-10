|
SCOTT, Julie A. 48, of Springfield passed away November 6, 2019. She was born January 19, 1971 in Springfield, the daughter of John and Susan (Mattimore) Bultman. Survivors include her children, Sadie Fannin and David Fannin; her father; one sister, Kimberly (Jason) Lipscomb; three grandchildren, Emma and Bentley Gard and Grayson Hanvey and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother and brother, Christopher A. Bultman. Services will be held at a later date. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 10, 2019