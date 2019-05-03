SHAFER, Julie Age 59 passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was born December 4, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of James and JoLene Shafer. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Una Eskridge and Paul and Helen Shafer. Julie was a graduate of Miamisburg High School, Ohio Institute of Photography and Sinclair College with an Associate Degree in Applied Science. She was employed at Life Care at Sycamore Hospital in Miamisburg. Julie enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and hanging out with her special friends Cindi, Irene, Cathy, Kim and Kathy and visiting with out of town friends. She is survived by her parents James and JoLene, sisters Jamie and Lisa (Randy), niece Danielle, nephew Tyler, aunt Patricia Baver, uncle Paul (Janet) and many cousins and close friends. As requested there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Miami Valley Chapter in Julie's memory. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary