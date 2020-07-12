Julie TEMPERLEY

TEMPERLEY, Julie M. Julie M. Temperley, of Darrowby Heights Farm in Spring Valley, Ohio, was 85 years old when she died of complications with Parkinson's Disease at Miami Valley Hospital on July 3, 2020. She was born to Harry and Mary Singer in Springfield, Ohio, where she grew up. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russ Temperley, who was a Lieutenant Colonel and a POW in Vietnam; her younger sister, Claire (AKA Butch) Carey; her nephew, Jon Carey; her cousin, Clifford Singer (Carol, survivor); her grandparents, John and Esta VanGundy; her dear friends, Ann and Guy Miller; and Eileen and John Doorley. She is survived by her cousins, Elaine Glass (Steve) and Kenneth Singer. Special gratitude goes to Julie's close friends and neighbors, Colleen Nelson, Ben Korber, Jen Butler, Emily Gerdes, and caretakers who supported her in numerous ways during her lifetime, especially in her later years. She is also survived by her beloved Greyhound, Songa, and a barn cat, Looney, both of whom are being adopted by friends. Julie retired from the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where she worked as an Intelligence Research Specialist in the Foreign Technology Division. She met Russ at WPAFB. She was the consummate homemaker and hostess. Her home was immaculate, with tasteful and elegant designs throughout. She was a good cook, and she loved entertaining multiple family and friends for holiday dinners. She and Russ also served as guest hosts for several foreign exchange students. She and Russ attended the Bellbrook United Methodist Church. Julie's passion was animals. She loved a particular horse, Hawk, and she has requested that her ashes be scattered, where he was buried behind their barn, where they lived at Darrowby Heights Farm for 35 years. She had many dogs during her life, including Airedales, but her love was for Borzois. At one point, she cared for five. She took a couple of them to visit in nursing homes to cheer the residents there. Every day she put out corn next to the driveway for deer. She regularly donated to the Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah. Memorial gifts may be sent to them at 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741-5000. Per Julie's wishes a memorial service will not be held. Cremation and arrangements are being made by Routsong Funeral Home in Centerville, Ohio at 937-293-4137. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com