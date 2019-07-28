Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
1985 - 2019
Julie VACCHIANO Obituary
VACCHIANO, Julie Marie Age 34, passed away after a brief illness on July 25, 2019 and was called home to be with the Lord. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 10, 1985, the loving daughter of Shelly Vacchiano and Michael (Lisa) Vacchiano. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Albert and Ottye Vacchiano, Leonard and Mary Ann Burr, nephew, Jake Vacchiano and Aunt Sue. Julie was the devoted mother of Brandon Trammell and Jackson Vacchiano. She is also survived by her two sisters, Katie (Ryan) Molter, Carli (Adam) Uhl; her brother, Nick (Krystal) Vacchiano and numerous nieces and nephews. Julie graduated from Beavercreek High School in 2003. A Gathering of Family and Friends to celebrate Julie's life will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019
