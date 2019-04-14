|
|
BOYD, Jr., Julius Age 79. Sunrise April 19, 1939 and Sunset April 8, 2019. Julius was born in Lynch, KY. He was a member of Restored Life Ministries and retired from Navistar. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille adn Julius Boyd Sr.; daughters, Florence Marie Boyd Dorothola Alisha Boyd and Sidney Kidd Jones; sisters, Ida Mae McConnell, Dorothy Harris and Elizabeth Boyd and brother Thaddius Boyd. Left to cherish his memory, daughters, Carmen (Jeffrey) Boyd Harshaw, Victoria Gina Boyd Vance, Julia Kidd Snead and Alissa (Robbyn) Jones; sons, Julius D. Boyd, Thaddius E. Boyd, Porter G. Boyd Leon Boyd and Delanyul "Cookie" Kidd; 17 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Restored Life Ministries. Interment at Ferncliff Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the BOYD Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 14, 2019