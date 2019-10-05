|
ALCORN, June Age 88 of Hamilton, passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was born in Hamilton on July 21, 1931 to Harvey and Gertrude (Fielding) Sandlin. June attended Pater Avenue Free Pentecostal Church of God. She is survived by her son, Dennis Parker; sister, Ruth Ann (Bob) Balls; three grandchildren, Brant III, Gina, and Angela; and seven great grandchildren, Brant IV, Hailey, Brittany, Jacob, Shawn, Samuel, and Joseph Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Wilson Parker Jr. and Brant Parker; and eight siblings, Tilford, Brad, Marion, Charles, and John Sandlin, and Dorothy Leibrock, Hazel Beckett, and Betty Sandlin. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Chaplain Jim Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 5, 2019