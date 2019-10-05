Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 895-5412
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June ALCORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June ALCORN


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June ALCORN Obituary
ALCORN, June Age 88 of Hamilton, passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was born in Hamilton on July 21, 1931 to Harvey and Gertrude (Fielding) Sandlin. June attended Pater Avenue Free Pentecostal Church of God. She is survived by her son, Dennis Parker; sister, Ruth Ann (Bob) Balls; three grandchildren, Brant III, Gina, and Angela; and seven great grandchildren, Brant IV, Hailey, Brittany, Jacob, Shawn, Samuel, and Joseph Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Wilson Parker Jr. and Brant Parker; and eight siblings, Tilford, Brad, Marion, Charles, and John Sandlin, and Dorothy Leibrock, Hazel Beckett, and Betty Sandlin. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Chaplain Jim Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now