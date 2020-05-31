ARNOLD, June C. Age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born May 8, 1946 in Dayton, to the late Elmer and Rose Arnold. June was a loving mother to her two boys and loved her grandchildren. She attended Wilbur Wright High School and also Sinclair Community College where she studied Gerontology. June was hard working and independent. She always went out of her way to care for others. Some of our fondest memories of June are of her sarcastic personality, and her love for wrestling, bingo and tigers. June will be missed by her loving sons, Jason Arnold and Erik Arnold and his wife, Brandi Arnold; grandchildren, Shauna Fletcher, Brittani Arnold, Taylor Arnold, Skylar Arnold, Abby Arnold and Allison Arnold; three great grandchildren, Bentley, Brooklyn and Braden; and cousins, Debbie Shulte, Carol Jones, Linda Hardy and Kenny Dermer. Family will receive friends Friday, June 5, 2020 from 5 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. To share a memory of June or leave a condolence for her family, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.