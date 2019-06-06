AUVIL, June June Auvil who was born in Middletown, Ohio on June 8th, 1927 to James Clyde & Edith (McQuitty) Coyle died Sunday 2nd, 2019 at Hospice of Butler & Warren County. She attended Maple Park School and graduated from Lemon Monroe High School in 1945. After joining the Nurses Cadet Corps, she graduated from The Christ Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1948 becoming a RN. June worked at Tacoma Indian Hospital in Tacoma, Washington, Dayton's Veteran Hospital, Middletown Regional Hospital and various physician's offices in Middletown, Ohio until she retired in 1990. June was a volunteer driver for the American Red Cross and a volunteer at The Middletown Public Library for many years. She was a life-long member of Christ United Methodist Church. June was proceeded in death by her husband Victor in 2008, her son James Auvil in 2018, infant grandson James Matthew Auvil, her parents and her siblings Soran and Ruby Coyle. She is survived by her daughter, and caregiver, Vicki Scott of Middletown, Ohio, grandchildren Sara Rose Armentano (Ryan) of Morrow, Ohio, Cynthia (Chris) Canty of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Alex Auvil of Middletown, Ohio, Justin Auvil of Alabama, great- granddaughter Adrielle Armentano also of Morrow, Ohio, brother-in-law Ron (Diedre) Auvil of Hot, Springs Village, Arkansas and sister-in-law Carolyn Auvil of Dayton, Ohio. Per June's request, private services at the convenience of the family to be determined as she is now resting peacefully with her heavenly family. Donations may be made to Hospice of Butler & Warren County. Final arrangements are being handled by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home of Middletown, Ohio. Published in Journal-News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary