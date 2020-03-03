|
CAMPBELL, June Age 79, of Germantown, OH, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was born in Busy, KY, on January 31, 1941, to the late Mahala (Neace) and Troy Campbell. He retired from J.T. Express as an Office Manager, after many years of service. June was a member of Agape Korean Baptist Church in Dayton, OH. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Fletcher and his brother, Eugene Campbell. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Myong (Suk) Campbell; his sons, Troy Campbell (Michelle Harper) and Michael Campbell; his daughter Glennia Campbell (Franklin Schellenberg); 4 grandchildren, Nicolas and Desiree Campbell, Alexander Schellenberg and Harper Campbell ~ plus one grandson on the way; 3 sisters, Glenna Dunn, Betty Collins and Donna Henry; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 12 - 2 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Saturday March 7, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m., with Rev. Wan Ki Oh officiating. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020