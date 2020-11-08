1/
June HALL
HALL (Folz), June E.

Age 93 of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She had retired from Ray Gibson Realty with over 30 years of service as a Realtor. June was also a graduate of the Good Samaritan School of Nursing. She served on the Red Cross Board for 6 years, the Wright State School of Nursing Board and the Dayton Area Board of Realtors. June was a member of Beta Sigma Chi, the League of Women Voters and the Good Samaritan Foundation. She is survived by her daughter: Cynthia Brown of Brookville, son: Dan Hall of Ludlow Falls, daughter-in-law: Susan Hall of Union, grandchildren: Kurt Hall, Tammy (Brad) Manning, Billie (Dan) Baker, great-grandchildren: Melina Lucente, Kaya Hurst, Charles Manning, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and companion: Harlan Helgeson of Brookville and his family. She was preceded in death by her parents: Leonard and Betty (Keohler) Folz,

husband: Albert "Alby" Hall Sr., son: Albert "Al" Hall Jr. and

son-in-law: Gregg Brown. A walk-through visitation will be on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial

contributions may be made to the American Red Cross or to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Due to Covid-19, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. To view the service for June and to leave online condolences, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
