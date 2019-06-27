Home

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
June HELMERS
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
6931 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH
June HELMERS


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June HELMERS Obituary
HELMERS, June E. Age 87, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Monday June 24, 2019, at Kingston of Miamisburg, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 6, 1932 in Wakefield, MI to the late Bertie Mae (Powell) and Wallace "Wally" Porter. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Carol "Spike" Helmers, Jr.; a son, Greg Helmers; and her brothers, Doug and Wallace "Butch" Porter. She and her husband Spike owned and operated Paine Publishing from 1972 to 1976; and then opened EPIC/Printing Works in West Carrollton in 1977. June is survived by her children, Carole (Daved Levitan) Ohl, Cathy Helmers, David (Julie) Helmers, Thomas (Suzy) Helmers, and Ann (Phil) Case; her daughter-in-law, Marti Helmers; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Kay Beacco; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5 - 8 p.m., Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated 10:30 a.m., Wednesday July 3rd at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 6931 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, with Fr. Francis Tandoh Celebrant. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 27, 2019
