HIGGINS (Lawson), June L. 81, returned to her heavenly home on August 9, 2019, after a valiant battle with a long illness. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. June was born to the late Leonard and Hazel (Cartwright) Lawson on November 13, 1937. She graduated from Middletown high school. She raised her 4 children with patience, discipline and humility and loved playing with her grandchildren. She worked at Armco/AK Steel for over 30 years retiring from the Research Department. She was a faithful churchgoer, most recently at Stratford Heights Church of God. June is survived by her children, Rebecca A (James) Augspurger, Timothy L Higgins, Daniel L (Sheila) Higgins, sister Betty Graft, her special daughters, Yvonne Higgins and Anetta Higgins, her sister-in-law Judith Stewart, 7 Grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Oscar B. Higgins, Jr. (Buzz), her son James B. Higgins, sisters, Marie Cain, Rosemary Cornette, Ellen Pate, Thelma Cuddy and her brother Leonard Lawson, Jr. A visitation for June will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral home 1357 East Second St., Franklin, Ohio, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Bradley A. Higgins.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 11, 2019