|
|
MOHR, June E. 89, passed away September 29, 2019. She was born June 4, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio to Michael and Bertha Grusenmeyer. After graduation from high school, June went to work for Cities Service Oil Co. June married John Mohr on June 26, 1954. John and June moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1962. June went to work for the Maricopa County School System for 25 years, 23 as a secretary at Orangedale Elementary School. She retired in 1988. John and June traveled extensively, enjoying their retirement. They moved to Kokomo in 2006. June was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2018; and brothers, Robert and Carl Grusenmeyer. June is survived by sisters, Rosina Beachler (Miamisburg, OH), Kathleen Marlow, Camila Schmil (both of Dayton, OH), and Pat Shuey (Kokomo, IN); and many nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held Monday, October 7 at 11am at St. Joan of Arc Church, 3155 County Rd S 200 W, Kokomo, IN 46902. To leave memories and condolences please visit www.sunsetmemorygarden.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019