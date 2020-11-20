1/1
June STONE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STONE, June M.

83, of Centerville passed away November 18th, 2020. She was born to the late Paul and

Bessie Werner on June 19th, 1937, in Lorain, Ohio. June graduated from Lakewood High School and received a B.A. and M.A. from Miami University. She married the late William (Bill) Stone in 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio. June was

preceded in death by her

husband, Bill, in 2011 and son, W. Eric Stone, in 2010. June is survived by her daughter Nancy Stone (Marcus) of Dayton, grandson Kyle Stone (NY), granddaughter Kelsey Garwood (Jason) of Miamisburg, and grandson Cole E. Rutter (Anna) of Miamisburg. June was a teacher for Kettering City Schools for 24 years. She loved water aerobics at the Washington Township Rec Center, painting, key lime pie from Key West, Tim Horton's lattes, and the many friends she made during her life time.

A special thank you to St. Leanord's for making the past 4 years so special for June. She loved the people she met and the friends she made there. A gathering will be held in her honor when it is appropriate to do so.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of her late son, Eric Stone.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved