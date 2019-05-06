Home

June Wiegel

WIEGEL, June C. 93, of Greenville, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 in the Brethren Home, Greenville, OH. June was born December 19, 1925 in Springfield, OH to Frederick and Bertha (Oesterle) Evans. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Survivors include two grandsons, Justin (Melissa) Liette and Alexander (Sabrina) Liette; three great grandchildren, Louella, Nora and Maximus; one nephew, John (Terry) Wiegel; and two cousins, Sue Stuke and Cindy (Greg) Kuss. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, in 2016; and a daughter, Cheri. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor John Pollock officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 6, 2019
