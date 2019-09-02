Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 895-5412
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June WILSON


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June WILSON Obituary
WILSON, June F. Age 84 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Thursday, August 29, 2019. June was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 21, 1935 to William D. and Edna (Baker) Adams. She was a long time member of Princeton Pike Church of God. June was devoted to God and her children. June was a loving grandmother and great grandmother. June is survived by her children, Lani (Joe Rice) Wilson, Kelli (Wayne) Vierling, Dalyn (Morgan) Wilson, Alan (Georgette) Wilson, Rodney (Nicki) Wilson, Brenda Knapp, and Robin (Tommy) Johnson; her grandchildren, Dalyn II (Shelby), Tyler, Nicholas (Kaylynn), Alana, Kortni (Timothy), Andrew, Chase, Ariana, Brady, Adam, Anthony, Pieper, Amara, Anna, Angelia, and Ryan; her great grandchildren, Dalyn III, Preston, and Rosie; her sister, Gail Dulli; and numerous other family members and friends. June was preceded in death by her father, William Adams; her mother, Edna (John) McDade; her siblings, Maxine, Jess, and Douglas. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Bobby Mills officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Berkeley Square 100 Berkeley Dr. Hamilton, OH 45013.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now