WILSON, June F. Age 84 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Thursday, August 29, 2019. June was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 21, 1935 to William D. and Edna (Baker) Adams. She was a long time member of Princeton Pike Church of God. June was devoted to God and her children. June was a loving grandmother and great grandmother. June is survived by her children, Lani (Joe Rice) Wilson, Kelli (Wayne) Vierling, Dalyn (Morgan) Wilson, Alan (Georgette) Wilson, Rodney (Nicki) Wilson, Brenda Knapp, and Robin (Tommy) Johnson; her grandchildren, Dalyn II (Shelby), Tyler, Nicholas (Kaylynn), Alana, Kortni (Timothy), Andrew, Chase, Ariana, Brady, Adam, Anthony, Pieper, Amara, Anna, Angelia, and Ryan; her great grandchildren, Dalyn III, Preston, and Rosie; her sister, Gail Dulli; and numerous other family members and friends. June was preceded in death by her father, William Adams; her mother, Edna (John) McDade; her siblings, Maxine, Jess, and Douglas. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Bobby Mills officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Berkeley Square 100 Berkeley Dr. Hamilton, OH 45013.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 2, 2019