HORN, Junior Baxter Age 97 of Fairfield passed away Friday February 8, 2019. He was born January 7, 1922 in Beattyville, Kentucky the son of the late Hopper and Carlee (nee Warner) Horn. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy serving during World War II. Mr. Horn worked as an inspector for over 40 years at Fisher Body, Division of General Motors. He was married to Minnie Lyons Horn and she preceded him in death on August 5, 2004. Mr. Horn is survived by his four children Michael Horn of Caldwell, Idaho, Carol Sue Horn, Jean Keller, and Gary Horn, all of Fairfield; five grandchildren Christopher Horn, Michelle (Stephen) Ward, Brittany (fiance Patrick Fernbach) Horn, Katie (Jack) Kilduff, and April Keller; four great grandchildren Alexus Emrick, Fisher Horn, Boden Horn, and Miles Horn; two sisters Christine Charles and Phyllis Gross, both of Beatttyville, Kentucky, and one brother Tom Horn of Fairfield. Mr. Horn was also preceded in death by five siblings. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Wednesday February 13, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Brian Schreiber and Mr. Dan Compston, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in St. Mary's Cemetery in Hamilton. www.websterfuneralhomes.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary