BROWN, Justin Carl Age 40, of Middletown, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 27, 1979 in Middletown, OH to James Brown and Gerri Donathan. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved to ride four wheelers. Justin was a member of NRA. Justin is survived by his wife of 15 years, Lisa (Bailey) Brown; daughter, Chelsey Brown of Trenton; parents, Gerri (Steve) Estepp; brother, James (Dawn) Brown Jr. of Eaton; sister, Candice Maloney of Trenton; numerous nieces and nephews; special uncle, Dave Brown of KY, Chuck (Nancy) Donathan, Mike Donathan; aunts, Terry (Bill) Myers of Trenton; Charlotte (Eugene) Smith of Waynesville; Debbie (Dorsey) Barturn of Middletown; paternal grandmother, Daisy Brown. He is preceded in death by his father, paternal grandfather, Carl Brown; maternal grandparents, John and Marceline Donathan; aunt, Angie Brown. Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Stratford Heights Church, 4419 Nelson Rd., Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the church with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 10, 2019
