Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Justin DUER


1992 - 2019
Justin DUER Obituary
DUER, Justin Anthony 26, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, September 3, 2019. He was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina on September 22, 1992, the son of Timothy A. Duer and Candice (Thurgood) Magnuson. With a strong work ethic, Justin founded and operated JAD Remodel L.L.C., where he excelled in business and life. He was an amazing and loving husband, proud and devoted father, son, brother, and grandson. He is survived by his father, Tim Duer; mother and step-father, Candice and Robert Magnuson; wife, Barbara H. (Hoffman) Duer; sister, Angela M. Duer; and grandparents, Jack and Mary Duer and Bob and Rochelle Jelaco. Also surviving are step-sisters, Bailee, Alexis, Jenna, and Carrissa and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Mike Thurgood. A time to gather and celebrate Justin's life will begin at 12:00 p.m. and will conclude at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Family and friends are welcome to share special memories, thoughts and stories during this time. You may express condolences and donate to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 6, 2019
