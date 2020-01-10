Home

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
5:00 PM
1990 - 2020
EVANS, Justin Conway 29, of New Carlisle passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born February 18, 1990 in Louisville Kentucky the son of Edgar and Deirdra Evans. Along with his parents he is survived by his wife Taylor Evans (Bice); brother, Austin Evans; aunt Grace Cooperrider; uncle Dusty Day; cousins, Rene Colbert, Stephen Cooperrider, Brandy Brown & Dustin Day; mother and father in-law Michael and Stacey Dunmoyer; sister and brothers in- law, Cassie, Clyde, Aaron & Corey Dunmoyer; grandparents William & Kathy Bice, and Dogs, Dasie, Diesel & Remi. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Belva & Edgar Evans Sr., and Joe & Linda Day. Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. from 3-5 pm with a memorial service to follow at 5pm. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 10, 2020
